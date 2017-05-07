Tipster has not received P1-M bounty for fugitive’s capture

A tipster, who gave the military information that led to the killing of notorious fugitive Mohammad Jaafar Sabewang Maguid alias “Tokboy” in January in a resort in Sarangani province, has not yet received the P1-million reward promised him.

The tipster, a civilian and identified only as Abdul, tipped the 1002nd Brigade Command Headquarters based in Pulatana, Malungon town in Sarangani about Maguid’s presence at the Angel Beach Resort in Barangay Kitagas, Kiamba town.

Joint police and military forces rushed to the resort where a firefight ensued at 1 a.m. on January 5.

Maguid was killed in the gunbattle and three of his fully armed men were arrested .

He was the founder and leader of the Ansar Al-Khilafah Philippines, which had been blamed for a string of terror attacks in Sarangani and neighboring areas in 2015 and 2016.

“What I know is that the P1-million reward money for the capture of Tokboy will be claimed by the informant through Raul Martinez, the municipal mayor of Kiamba,” Maasim town Mayor AnecitoLopez Jr. said.

Lopez confirmed that there was also a P350,000 bounty raised by the League of Municipal Mayors of Sarangani for information leading to the capture of Maguid.

According to him, Martinez told him that Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao gave the assurance that the P1-million reward money will be given to the informant once Maguid is captured.

“But Mayor Martinez sadly told me that the P1-million bounty Pacquiao committed is not yet in his hands,” Lopez said in an interview.

He added that Marinez was reluctant to give media a statement that it was Pacquiao who committed to give the P1-million bounty for Maguid’s head.

Lopez said the military is putting pressure on Martinez to give the P1- million reward money, saying the tipster’s life was endangered while gathering intelligence information.

Maguid’s men who were arrested were identified as Matahata Dialawe Arboleda, Ismael Sahak alias Mael and Morhaban Veloso alias Bugoy, all combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Recovered from them were various high-powered firearms and explosives.

The police and military jointly launched the operation in coordination with the Public Safety Battalion, Sarangani police’s intelligence branch and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

Maguid, who bolted the Sarangani provincial jail in 2010, was facing multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, frustrated murder, robbery with violence, robbery with homicide, destructive arson and arson filed before Regional Trial Court Branches 11 and 38 in Alabel, Sarangani.

At least 15 arrest warrants had been issued against him by various local courts since 2008.

In August last year, operatives of the Special Action Forces killed three members of the Ansar Al-Khilafah, whom they believed to be recruits of Maguid in an operation in upper Sitio Lebe in Barangay Daliao.

In October, joint military and police operatives seized suspected bomb-making materials at Maguid’s house in Barangay Daliao in Maasim town.

Authorities tagged Maguid’s group as behind the planting of an improvised explosive in December at a Christmas display in front of the Kiamba municipal hall.