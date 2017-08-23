Tired feet?

Try 10 remedies from your garden and kitchen

Everyone suffers from foot pain, no matter one’s age. It could be after a ball game at school, a busy day at work that keeps you away from the desk, or that wonderful walking tour at your dream destination.

Of course, wearing comfortable shoes and walking properly can lessen the wear and tear on the feet, but since there are simply days that are rougher—or more active than others—it is best to know how to relieve foot pain.

The Manila Times did a bit of research on how do so from the comfort of home and found 10 easy tips from www.top10homeremedies.com that may just do the trick.

Hot-and cold-water therapy can be effective in treating foot pain. The hot treatment will promote blood flow, and the cold treatment will reduce inflammation. Fill one bucket with cold water and another with bearable hot water. Sit in a comfortable chair, dip your feet in the hot water for three minutes and then do the same with cold water for at least 10 seconds or up to a minute. Repeat the whole process two or three times and end with cold footbath.

Vinegar is used in various treatments and can help with foot pain due to sprains or strains as it reduces inflammation. Fill a tub with hot water. Add two tablespoons of vinegar in it and soak your feet for about 20 minutes.

Epsom salt can help soothe your feet, giving you instant relief from foot pain. Combining heat and Epsom salt, which is primarily magnesium, works well to relax the feet and ease pain. Put two to three tablespoons of Epsom salt in a tub of warm water and soak your feet for 10 to 15 minutes. Remember, the salt can make your feet dry, so apply some moisturizer after soaking them.

Ice therapy is a good way to reduce pain and swelling on the feet. Put a small amount of crushed ice in a small plastic bag and use it to massage the affected area in a circular motion. You can also use a bag of frozen vegetables wrapped in a thin towel. The cold temperature will temporarily numb the nerve endings in the painful area and give you relief.

Clove oil is highly effective in treating headaches, joint pain, athlete’s foot, nail fungus, and also foot pain as it boosts circulation. For quick relief, gently massage your aching feet with clove oil. This will stimulate blood flow and relax your muscles.

Cayenne pepper is a rich source of capsaicin, which is known to relieve muscle aches and pains, arthritis, muscle strain, lower back pain, and even aching feet. If your feet ache when they get cold, sprinkle some cayenne pepper in your socks before putting them on. This will help keep your feet warm.

Sage can help with foot pain associated with some kind of strain, sprain, cut, or soreness. It can also reduce foot odor. Gently rub a handful of sage leaves between your hands and then put them in a pot with a little less than one cup of apple cider vinegar. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for five minutes. Soak a cotton cloth in the warm solution and then hold it on the affected area.

Mustard seeds can also be used in the treatment of foot pain. They help remove toxic water from the body, improve blood circulation and reduce inflammation, thus giving relief from swelling and pain. Grind some mustard seeds and add them to half a bucket of warm water. Soak your feet in the water for 10 to 15 minutes and then pat dry your feet.

Asparagus is a good remedy when the foot pain is associated with some kind of inflammation or edema. Simply steam some asparagus for a few minutes and then eat it. It will act as a natural diuretic, helping to flush excess fluid out of your system thereby reducing inflammation.

Essential oils such as eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil and rosemary oil will help soothe tired, sore and aching feet. Mix four drops each of eucalyptus oil and rosemary oil and two drops of peppermint oil in hot water. Soak your feet in it for about 10 minutes.