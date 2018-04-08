Speaker Alvarez on ouster moves: ‘So be it’

SPEAKER Pantaleon Alvarez is not afraid to be toppled from his post amid reports that former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo may replace him anytime soon.

“Napagod na ako diyan eh, kaya sabi ko kung palitan, sige, palitan (I have grown tired of such talks. If I will be replaced, then so be it. I’m okay with it),” Alvarez said in a radio interview on Sunday.

“Okay na rin yun, mas masarap nga yun, wala kang masyadong pasan-pasan. Mas less yung responsibility mo (Actually, that would be more satisfying because I won’t be so burdened. I will have less responsibility [if I am not the Speaker anymore]),” Alvarez added.

The Manila Times published an exclusive story last week that there were lawmakers from Mindanao who were convincing colleagues from Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon to elect Rep. Arroyo of Pampanga as Speaker and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque as Majority Leader, thus unseating Alvarez and Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Norte who have allegedly become “irreverent and condescending leaders.”

Rep. Maximo Rodriguez of Cagayan de Oro, however, was quick to dispel reports and and said that at least 60 lawmakers from Mindanao were solidly behind the leadership of Alvarez and Fariñas.

In President Rodrigo Duterte’s birthday celebration with the members of the House of last week, Alvarez, Arroyo and Velasco were in attendance.

Fariñas is on vacation with his family in Europe. LLANESCA T. PANTI