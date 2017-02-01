Titans take on Rhum Masters in PBA D-League today

Tournament favorite AMA Titans try to bounce back from a sorry loss as they face Tanduay Rhum Masters on Thursday in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Reeling from a 73-78 loss at the hands of Racal Tile Masters last Tuesday, the Titans are gunning for a victory to get back on the winning track in their 5 p.m. encounter.

“We struggled last game. I hope they will step up this time,” said AMA Titans Coach Mark Herrera, who will bank on former La Salle hotshot Jeron Teng and ex-Ateneo shooter Juami Tiongson.

Teng and Tiongson combined for 44 points but were not enough to lead their team a 3-0 star.

The Rhum Masters, behind former Letran ace guard Mark Cruz, are coming off a 94-81 win over Wangs last Monday and Coach Lawrence Chongson hopes his wards can carry the momentum.

“We are hoping that they will continue what they did last game and double their effort now,” said Chongson, who will also bank on former pro Raffy Reyes.

In the opener, Cignal-San Beda seeks its second straight win against Wangs at 3 p.m.

The Hawkeyes scored a huge 88-74 rout of Cafe France on Monday and Coach Boyet Fernandez said the win gave them the confidence in facing the favorites in the league.

Fernandez will rely on Byron Villarias, who wound up with 21 points in their game against Café France, and Jason Perkins.

Wangs, on the other hand, will bank on Mark Brana and Rey Publico.