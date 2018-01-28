Title covering land classified as military reservation is void

Dear PAO,

Edgar is offering me his land, which is covered by a Torrens Title, in Isabela province. I discovered, however, that there is a pending case initiated by the government in order to recover the property because the land is a military reservation. When I told Edgar about it, he said the land can no longer be recovered by the government, because a title was already issued in his name pursuant to a decision of the Land Registration Court (LRC) sometime in 2009. Is this correct?

Myer

Dear Myer,

Edgar is not correct. The land can still be reverted to the government. Only lands classified as alienable and disposable can be the subject of land registration. This is in accordance with Section 14 of Presidential Decree 1529 that states:

“The following persons may file in the proper Court of First Instance an application for registration of title to land, whether personally or through their duly authorized representatives:

(1) Those who by themselves or through their predecessors-in-interest have been in open, continuous, exclusive and notorious possession and occupation of alienable and disposable lands of the public domain under a bona fide claim of ownership since June 12, 1945, or earlier.

(2) Those who have acquired ownership of private lands by prescription under the provision of existing laws.

3) Those who have acquired ownership of private lands or abandoned river beds by right of accession or accretion under the existing laws.

(4) Those who have acquired ownership of land in any other manner provided for by law.”

Thus, the Torrens Title issued in the name of Edgar covering a land classified as military reservation is void, because the property cannot be registered. In the case of Republic of the Philippines vs. Bacas, et al. (G.R. No. 182913, November 20, 2013), the Supreme Court, through Associate Justice Jose Catral Mendoza stated:

“The success of the annulment of title does not solely depend on the existence of actual and extrinsic fraud, but also on the fact that a judgment decreeing registration is null and void. In Collado v. Court of Appeals and the Republic, the court declared that any title to an inalienable public land is void ab initio. Any procedural infirmities attending the filing of the petition for annulment of judgment are immaterial since the LRC never acquired jurisdiction over the property. All proceedings of the LRC involving the property are null and void and, hence, did not create any legal effect. A judgment by a court without jurisdiction can never attain finality. In Collado, the court made the following citation:

The Land Registration Court has no jurisdiction over non-registrable (pieces of property), such as public navigable rivers, which are parts of the public domain, and cannot validly adjudge the registration of title in favor of private applicant. Hence, the judgment of the Court of First Instance of Pampanga as regarding Lot No. 2 of Certificate of Title No. 15856 in the name of petitioners may be attacked at any time, either directly or collaterally, by the State, which is not bound by any prescriptive period provided for by the Statute of Limitations.”

Applying the above-cited decision to your situation, the proceedings undertaken by the Land Registration Court that resulted in the issuance of Certificate of Title in the name of Edgar are void. The LRC has no jurisdiction to issue or grant the registration of lands that are not classified as alienable and disposable. Consequently, the land may still be recovered by the government.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated.We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

