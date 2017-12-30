TJGL begins 2018 with Inter-Club Challenge

The Junior Golfers League (TJGL) will start 2018 by holding the Inter-Club Challenge that begins on January 7 at Southlinks Golf Club in Las Piñas City.

The tournament is open to all TJGL members but the playing field is limited to 100 junior golfers.

The individual division will be divided into boys and girls with six different classifications including six and under, 7-8 years old, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, and 15 to 18.

For the team division, a maximum of four players are allowed to play but only the two best scores count as the team score.

Format of competition is a stroke play with maximum double par on each hole.

The second play date is scheduled on January 13 and 14 at the Riviera Sports Club.

Deadline for registration and submission of club school logo is until January 3.