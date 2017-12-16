TJGL Christmas tournament takes off Dec 22 in Wack Wack

The Junior Golfers League (TJGL) will hold a Christmas tournament on December 22 at the West course of Wack Wack Golf and Country Club (WGCC) in Mandaluyong City.

Format of competition is an 18-hole strokeplay wherein the maximum strokes per hole is limited to 10.

The tournament will feature six age divisions including six-under, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, and 15-18.

Entry fee is pegged at P2,000 for WGCC members and P3,500 for non-members.

TJGL tournaments are sanctioned by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines as part of its grassroots development program.

TJGL hosted an 18-round Inter School championship annually which aimed to expose junior golfers and develop them as part of their grassroots training. Over 140 participants from 30 schools joined the Inter School competition this year.

For inquiries, email the organizers at thejuniorgolfersleague@yahoo.com.