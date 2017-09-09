TJGL interschool finals unfolds today at Sherwood Hills

Tournament leaders Dylan Castillo and Theresa Dela Paz are keen to pull away from their rivals in the final leg of The Junior Golfers League (TJGL) Interschool Championship today at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

Castillo of Brent Subic is leading in the Grade 5 to 6 boys’ category with 336 Stableford points.

But Kirk Dela Torre of Ateneo de Manila University poses a big threat to Castillo as the former is just behind by 18 points with 318 after 16 rounds.

Castillo and Dela Torre will square off anew in the last two rounds of the competition, where the 10 best rounds of each golfer will be aggregated to determine the winner.

Dylan Castillo Gabie Rosca Kirk dela Torre

Dela Paz, meanwhile, of Saint Michael the Archangel School of Rizal is the leader in the girls’ Grade 5 to 6 division with 362 points followed by Gabie Rosca of Meridian International Learning Experience with 306.

The other leaders in their respective categories are Jacob Gomez of De La Salle Zobel (360- Kinder boys), Emilio Hernandez of Singapore School Manila (418- Grade 1-2 boys), Mikaela Dela Paz of Assumption Antipolo (346- Grade 1-2 girls), Armand Copok of British School of Manila (318- Grade 3-4 boys), and Reese Allyson Ng of British School of Manila (360- Grade 3-4 girls).

Joaquin Hernandez of Singapore School Manila is leading in the Grade 7-8 boys category with 419. Annika Chua of Makati Hope Christian School (248- Grade 7-8 boys), DLSZ’s Sean Jean Ramos (381) and Mallory Gillian Cua (237) top the Grade 9-12 boys and girls’ class, respectively.

The leaders in the team event are Singapore School Manila with 824 points (team all boys), Saint Pedro Poveda College with 469 (team all girls) and British School Manila 1 with 684 aggregate (team mixed).

TJGL Inter School championship is part of the grassroots development program of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines.