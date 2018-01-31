TMTCS bets shine in PRISAA meet

Students of The Manila Times College of Subic (TMTCS) have shown their athletic prowess in the Zambales-Olongapo-Bataan Cluster Meet of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) 2018, held last January 14 to 17 at the Columban College, Baretto Campus.

Swimmer Christine Levi Gaspar ruled the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly stroke as well as the 100, 200, and 400-meter freestyle events. Another TMTCS tanker Gian Rin also won the 200, 400, and 800-meter freestyle as well as the 400-meter butterfly events.

In athletics, Lheia Mae Galang won the gold in the 800 meter run while Mary Anne Abela won bronze in the 100-meter dash and silver in the 200-meter sprint.

Taekwondo jins Angela Araneta and Rylan Kyle Payuran also bagged gold medals in their respective events.

The TMTCS contingent is under the tutelage of coaches George Michael Sionzon, Richard Castro and Eugene Cañelas.

