Glen Rice Jr. scored the crucial baskets in the dying seconds of the game to lift TNT KaTropa to a 118-114 win over Rain or Shine in a do-or-die battle for the last semifinals spot in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

TNT will meet Barangay Ginebra in one of the pairings of the best-of-five semifinals that begins Monday.

JOSEF T. RAMOS