TNT, Beermen plunge into action anew today

TNT KaTropa eyes to strengthen its hold of the top spot when it clashes with Alaska while reigning champion San Miguel Beer is keen to bounce back from an opening game loss in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

The KaTropa, with a 3-0 win-loss record, will meet the Aces at 4:30 p.m.

“It’s not really how you start but how you sustain and finish strong. We just hope we continue to build as a team and look forward to performing well on Sunday,” said TNT coach Nash Racela.

Jeremy Tyler had an anemic performance in TNT’s 96-92 win over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel. The TNT import registered a measly two points, on top of 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Terrence Romeo also had a forgettable performance last game finishing with three-points on an awful 1-of-9 shooting from the field against the Gin Kings.

Alaska is jumping into the fray from back-to-back wins for 2-1 record.

Leading the Aces’ charge is import Tony Campbell with an average of with 28.3 points and 17.3 rebounds. Vic Manuel is leading the locals with an average of 21.6 points in three games.

In the 7p.m. game, the Beermen hope to get back on track as they take on Rain or Shine.

San Miguel Beer and its top rookie Christian Standhardinger are ready to go for broke to notch their first win after losing to Meralco, 85-93, last Wednesday.

But Rain or Shine who suffered a 96-104 defeat to the Columbian Dyip last week has the same thing in mind.

The Elasto Painters and the Meralco Bolts, both holding 3-1 win-loss records, share the second spot.

Rain or Shine’s import Reggie Johnson, Beau Belga and the 6’7 Raymond Almazan are ready for a head-on collision vs San Miguel Beer’s frontline headed by reigning Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, import Troy Gillenwater and Standhardinger.