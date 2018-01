TNT KaTropa banked on a hot start and the sharp shooting prowess of Troy Rosario to cruise past Meralco, 99-81, on Sunday for back-to-back victories in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Rosario led TNT with 22 points and 10 rebounds. TNT’s win-loss record improved to 3-2 while the Bolts’ dropped to 1-3.