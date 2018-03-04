TNT blasts Phoenix to advance to QF

TNT KaTropa banked on a strong second half play to outlast Phoenix, 118-97 in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

TNT will meet defending champion and twice-to-beat bonus holder San Miguel Beer in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

“Buhay pa,” said TNT coach Nash Racela after the game. “I think at this point of the conference, all you want is a day to live. From our game against NLEX (Northern Luzon Expressway) and tonight’s game, we considered those a do-or-die game. As long as you are alive, there is always a chance.”

Forward Troy Rosario shone with 18 points to lead the KaTropa, who avenged their 72-74 loss to the Fuel Masters last February 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jayson Castro added 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Jericho Cruz also had 17 points for TNT. Other players who scored in double figures were Roger Pogoy (15), Anthony Semerad (12), Kelly Williams (11) and Moala Tautuaa (11).

Matthew Wright led Phoenix with 18 points. The Fuel Masters ended the conference with a 5-6 win-loss record.

Scores:

TALK N’ TEXT 118 – Rosario 18, Cruz 17, Castro 17, Pogoy 15, Semerad 12, Williams 11, Tautuaa 10, Reyes 5, Tamsi 4, Garcia 4, Paredes 3, Nuyles 2, Golla 0, Carey 0, Torres 0.

PHOENIX 97 – Wright 18, Kramer 16, Alolino 13, Jazul 11, Perkins 10, Chan 9, Mendoza 7, Eriobu 5, Intal 4, Wilson 2, Guevarra 2, Dehesa 0, Cortes 0, Gamboa 0.

Quarter Scores: 27-25, 54-49, 94-76, 118-97.