TNT blasts Star behind Rice’s 43

TNT KaTropa doused cold water on Star’s hot comeback in the fourth period and held on for a 104-99 win on Sunday to clinch a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

Former National Basketball Association player Glen Rice Jr. tallied 43 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists while Jayson Castro, Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy contributed 12 points each to hand the KaTropa their seventh win in 10 games.

Despite the loss, the Hotshots are still assured of a slot in the quarterfinal round with 5-4 win-loss record. Star’s new import Kris Acox, who replaced Malcolm Hill, debuted with 18 points and 18 rebounds.

TNT posted its biggest lead, 89-72, in the third quarter behind Castro’s three-pointer with 1:38 left, but Star put the game on a jabbing distance in the last quarter, 91-93, after Ian Sangalang jumper with 4:14 left in the last frame.

Rice, Castro and Pogoy took charge in the final four minutes to seal the win.

Scores:

TNT 104 – Rice Jr. 43, Castro 12, Pogoy 12, Rosario 12, Williams 8, Semerad 7, Reyes 6, Tautuaa 4, Lingganay 0, Carey 0.

STAR 99 – Acox 18, Lee 17, Sangalang 17, Jalalon 13, Ramos 11, Pingris 8, Reavis 6, Dela Rosa 4, Barroca 3, Melton 2, Simon 0, Gamalinda 0.

Quarters: 27-22, 51-45, 89-75, 104-99 .