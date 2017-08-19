TNT fields new import against Rain or Shine

Talk ‘N Text is upbeat as they field their new import Glen Rice Jr. against Rain or Shine today in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governor’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The KaTropa, with a 2-1 win-loss record will face the Elasto Painters at 6:45 p.m.

Winless Kia, on the other hand, will try to enter the win column for the seventh time, as it clashes against GlobalPort in the first game at 4:30 p.m.

“Our objective during the break was to work on our improvement and that’s what we did. We also prepared for this game and we already decided to replace Michael Craig as import with Glen Rice,” said TNT coach Nash Racela, adding that Craig remains as the team’s back up import.

TNT, however, must cope with the absence of Troy Rosario, Jayson Castro and rookie Roger Pogoy. Rosario is playing for the PH in the Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia while Pogoy and Castro are currently in Beirut, Lebanon for their FIBA Asia Cup assignments.

“It’s really hard for us since we’re going to miss our three players. So I’m hoping the other players will also deliver,” added Racela. Kelly Williams, Moala Tautuaa, RR Garcia and newly signed Rudy Lingganay are expected to step up for the KaTropa.

Coming off a 94-86 win over Kia last Sunday through the prowess of new import J’Nathan Bullock, Rain or Shine shoots for back-to-back wins when it meets TNT.

The Elasto Painters will rely anew on Bullock, Mark Borboran and swingman Ed Daquioag against the KaTropa.

Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia still sees TNT as a serious threat despite the absence of its three key players who are playing in international competitions.

“I haven’t seen their import play, but I heard he is a good scorer. So despite not having the Gilas players, they still have much talent there. We have to try to contain their scorers and limit their offensive boards,” said Garcia.

Bullock finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in their win against Kia that improved the Elasto Painters win-loss record to 2-2.

Meanwhile, import Murphy Holloway and newcomer Mac Baracael are expected to lead GlobalPort, as it guns for its second win in four games.

The Batang Pier will field Rob Celiz and Paolo Hubalde to make up for the absence of scorer Terrence Romeo who is with the PH Team competing in the FIBA Asia Cup.

Kia, on the other hand, will bank on the talents of import Markeith Cummings as it attempts to end a six-game losing streak.