TNT, Ginebra dispute No.1 spot in elims final game

Talk ‘N Text and Barangay Ginebra will clash for the No. 1 spot while reigning champion San Miguel Beer will parade its returning import Elijah Millsap in the last day of the elimination round of Philippine Basketball Association Season 41 Governors’ Cup today at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The Tropang Texters, currently on top of the team standings with a 9-1 win-loss record, will meet the Gin Kings in the second game at 6:45 p.m. after the 4:30 p.m. match between the Beermen and the Blackwater Elite.

“In the meantime, we want to keep our momentum going and high-level intensity that we are trying to bring into the next round. If we win, we’ll be playing against the No. 8 team. If we lose, we’ll play No. 7 NLEX (Northern Luzon Expressway),” Coach Jong Uichico of Talk ‘N Text said .

The Gin Kings, at No.2 with an 8-2 win-loss record will dislodge the Tropang Texters from the top of the standings if they win today.

“I don’t think either team is going to give an inch,” said Ginebra Grand Slam coach Tim Cone via text message. “It could turn out to be the best non-bearing game in history.”

But regardless if they win or lose today, Talk ‘N Text and Ginebra are already armed with a twice-to-beat advantage going into the quarterfinals.

Defending champion San Miguel Beer stays at the No. 3, win or lose today, The Beermen, with a 7-3 win-loss record, are also carrying a twice-to-beat advantage into the quarterfinals.