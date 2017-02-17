TNT goes for the kill in Game 6

Leading the series, 3-2, the TNT KaTropa aims to finish off San Miguel Beer (SMB) tonight in Game 6 of the best-of-seven semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Coming off a 101-94 win in Game 5, the KaTropa looks forward to their 17th overall finals appearance as they face the San Miguel Beermen at 5 p.m.

But TNT team owner Manny V. Pangilinan cautions the Beermen could still pull off a surprise win in Game 6, “Well we don’t know. I’m sure San Miguel Beer will come back strong on Saturday. All we can do is hope for the best and pray. After a bad loss on Tuesday, we recovered and it feels good to win but Saturday is a different day.”

TNT coach Nash Racela also warned his wards not to be overconfident against the Beermen. “It is still a game of adjustments. San Miguel Beer was able to comeback from 0-3, so winning two straight games is easier than winning three straight games.”

“That something I learned in life that you cannot be complacent or overconfident thinking that we can win the next one easily,” he said. “What is important is we’re ready. It’s a tough series, every game becomes tougher and I hope our game works again.”

Game 5 hero Kelly Williams said he is expecting another rough collision against three-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo in Game 6.

“I think it’s going to be the same it has been the whole series, it’s going to be tough and rough, and obviously June Mar (Fajardo) is a three time MVP,” said Williams. “He is hard to stop and I will do everything I can. I will do my best to stop him. I know the guys are there at my back.”

San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria, on the other hand, declined to be interviewed.

But Fajardo vowed they would bounce back hard in Game 6 to force a deciding Game 7.

“They defended me well so we’re just going to bounce back. It’s not over yet,” said the 6’10 Fajardo.