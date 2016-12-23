TNT halts Alaska’s 3-game winning streak

Talk ‘N Text behind Troy Rosario’s impressive performance, snapped Alaska’s three-game winning streak, 109-100, on Friday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Rosario finished with 26 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the three-point zone on top of seven rebounds, while combo guard Jayson Castro notched 16 points on a perfect 8-of-8 in the foul line plus six assists.

“The goal today was to play consistent basketball for 48 minutes, it’s about playing smart,” said Talk ‘N Text coach Nash Racela during the postgame news conference. “We’re struggling to do that but we’re just looking for im-provements.”

Guard Larry Fonacier posted 11 of his 16 points in the fourth canto, while Ranidel De Ocampo had 10 points and eight rebounds for Talk ‘N Text. The Tropang Texters are now sharing the second spot with Blackwater that is also carrying a 4-2 win-loss record.

“Now, the big picture for us is the day-to-day improvements,” Racela added. “If it puts us in the middle of the standings, we’ll accept that. Today was okay. Alaska is our model team because they play hard for 48 minutes.”

Moala Tautuaa and Matt Rosser-Ganuelas contributed nine points apiece while Kelly Williams had eight points and eight rebounds also for TNT. Talk ‘N Text bested Alaska in rebounds (53-44), second chance points (16-9) and three-point shooting (14-8).

“It is a big win for us heading to New Year. There are many teams that are holding a 3-2 record,” said the forward Rosario. “At least, we go up in the team standings. We also have a new coach so there are several things that we can’t or we can do now.”

After a 22-all deadlock with 3:49 left in the first period, power forward De Ocampo ignited a 9-0 run by scoring five straight points. TNT was ahead, 31-22, at the start of the second quarter.

The Tropang Texters stretched their lead to 33-23 with still 10:23 to go after Tautuaa’s short jumper. The Aces couldn’t catch up as TNT widened the gap to 54-38 at the half.

Alaska fought back with Kevin Racal and Calvin Abueva scoring to trim the deficit, 70-77, entering the final canto. But Talk ‘N Text continued its aggression throughout the remaining 12 minutes to protect a comfortable lead until the final buzzer.

Abueva led the Aces with 18 points and 12 rebounds plus four assists, while Vic Manuel had 16 points. The Aces’ win-loss record fell to 3-3.