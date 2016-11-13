TNT keeps line-up intact for Season 42

Despite Talk ‘N Text’s coaching changes in the coming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42, the Tropang Texters lineup will remain intact led by combo guard Jayson Castro, Ranidel De Ocampo, Troy Rosario and rookie Roger Pogoy.

Talk ‘N Text team manager Virgil Villavicencio said the Texters are now run by upcoming head coach Nash Racela, who is coaching the Far Eastern University Tamaraws at the same time in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament.

“Nash (Racela) is now running the team’s practices and I’m confident of our chances this coming season,” Villavicencio told The Manila Times during interview on Saturday. “Our aim is to play hard this coming season and do our very best.”

Villavicencio believes defending champion San Miguel Beer would definitely the team to beat in the coming Philippine Cup because of three-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, Alex Cabagnot, Marcio Lassiter and Arwind Santos.

“It is still going to be San Miguel Beer because June Mar (Fajardo) is there but we have an answer for him,” he added. “I’m also impressed with the way our Gilas rookie Roger Pogoy plays. He looks very promising and tailor-fitted to our system.”

He also said that last conference Best Player of the Conference winner Castro, also a former Gilas Pilipinas national player, had signed up already with the Texters for a three-year contract. “Jayson of course will be the team’s main player this coming season. He will lead this team again.”

Besides Castro, Pogoy, Troy Rosario and De Ocampo, Talk ‘N Text will also lean on recently-signed up Kelly Williams and Ryan Reyes, Larry Fonacier, Kris Rosales, Moala Taotuaa, Danny Seigle and Harvey Carey, among others.

