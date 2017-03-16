TNT sends Bowles home

Denzel Bowles’ comeback in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) hit a snag after TNT KaTropa decided to send him home as the team felt the import was not fit to carry their campaign in the mid-season conference.

KaTropa head coach Nash Racela confirmed the development and the team now is looking for his replacement in time for their March 24 duel against Meralco.

“He is going home because there’s a personal matter that he needs to attend to,” Racela said during phone interview. “We need to get a replacement early next week because our game will be Friday next week.”

When asked on the report that Bowles was not fit to compete this conference, Racela said: “That’s one of the reasons why he’s going home.”

In 2012, Bowles captured the Best Import award and led B-Meg Llamados (now Star Hotshots) to a crown ironically against TNT.

Also, Alaska sent Octavious Ellis back home to “attend a personal matter” and he will be replaced by Cory Jefferson.