TNT, Star Hotshots win in QF opener

Talk ‘N Text recovered from a horrible first quarter to escape GlobalPort 109-101 in Game 1 of the best-of-three quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

Jayson Castro led Talk ‘N Text with 20 points while Moala Tautuaa contributed 17 points and nine rebounds. Larry Fonacier added another 17 points, Jeth Troy Rosario 11 and Matt Rosser-Ganuelas 10 also for the Tropang Texters.

“The objective tonight was really to limit the production of (Terrence) Romeo and (Stanley) Pringle,” said Talk ‘N Text coach Nash Racela during the postgame news conference. “Our focus is the next game. The players really did their best trying to contain them. It’s not a guarantee but it gives ourselves a chance.”

Terrence Romeo and Stanley Pringle joined forces in the first period for a combined output of 16 points. GlobalPort’s early attack led by veteran center Mick Pennisi resulted in an 11 points output that established a 34-24 lead for the Batang Pier at the end of first period.

But Talk ‘N Text’s 12-3 run capped by Rosser-Ganuelas’ basket tied the game to 46-all with six with minutes in the first half.

The Tropang Texters sustained their rally to seize the lead at the halftime break, 61-56.

Talk ‘N Text outscored GlobalPort in the third period, 25-15, behind Castro and Fonacier, 86-71, heading to the last frame. The Batang Pier failed to bridge the gap in the remaining minutes allowing the Texters to escape.

Terrence Romeo and Stanley Pringle led the Batang Pier with 28 and 19 points, respectively.

In the second game, the Star Hotshots capitalized on a solid fourth to rout the Phoenix Petroleum Fuel Masters, 114-83.

Paul Lee finished with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. Ian Sanggalang posted 17 points, Justin Melton 12 points, Allen Maliksi 11 points while Jean Marc Pingris contributed 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Hotshots.

“We are so really frustrated in the first half when Matthew Wright turned hot,” said Hotshots coach Chito Victolero. “I told the players to focus on little things and play defense.”

Matthew Wright led Phoenix with 19 points.