TNT stops Mahindra for fifth win

Talk ‘N Text KaTropa displayed solid defense to stop Mahindra, 104-92, on Wednesday for its fifth victory in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Power forward Jeth Troy Rosario posted 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the field plus nine rebounds while rookie guard Roger Pogoy added 16 points and four assists to give the Tropang Texters a 5-4 win-loss record.

“The confidence of the players was at their best. They did their best to cover the shooters,” said Talk ‘N Text coach Nash Racela during post game interview. “I’m not so much satisfied if we base it on this game but the players are finding a way to deliver a positive outcome for us.”

“I’m really hoping we’re headed in the right direction. It takes a lot of sacrifice.”

Center Moala Tautuaa scored 14 points, while Kris Rosales and Larry Fonacier had 11 points. Jayson Castro only finished with 10 points and four assists also for the Tropang Texters.

After a grueling fight in the first quarter, the Tropang Texters held off a slim 29-25 lead behind Kris Rosales’ six points production. They covered up the Floodbuster’s three-point shooting plays in the early going of the game but could not hang on with the lead.

The Tropang Texters sparkled a blistering 10-0 run early in the second period capped by Rosales’ jumper to establish a 40-30 cushion with still 8:02 to go before halftime. But the Floodbuster unleashed a blazing 18-4 run to seize the edge, 48-44, with still 2:47 to go in second period.

Alex Mallari, rookie Joseph Eriobu, big man Jason Deutchman and rookie Russel Escoto continued Mahindra’s assault over Talk ‘N Text keeping up a 57-51 advantage at the half. Mallari led the Floodbuster with 12 points in the first half.

Mahindra outscored them in second period (31-22).

After an atrocious 1-of-8 shooting beyond the arc in the first quarter, Mahindra bounced back in the second period with a 4-of-5 shooting clip in the three-point zone. Mahindra already tallied five triples against one of Talk ‘N Text in the first two quarters.

But the Tropang Texters came back strong in the second half pouncing on the Floodbuster’s defense to regain their advantage at the end of third period, 82-78, behind the all-out effort of Rosales and Tautuaa. They just outscored the Floodbuster in the third frame (31-21).

Talk ‘N Text continuously outplayed Mahindra in the payoff canto sealing the win with only less than two minutes left in the game after building a 12-point gap over Mahindra.

The Floodbuster’s win streak was halted to two and they already fell to 2-6 win-loss record.

Mallari led Mahindra with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.