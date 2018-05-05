TNT takes on Ginebra, eyes share of lead

Undefeated in two games, TNT KaTropa eyes a share of the lead with Rain or Shine when it goes up against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at 6:45 p.m. tonight at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

In the 4:30 p.m. first match, Magnolia Pambansang Manok will play its first game against Phoenix.

TNT is coming from back-to-back wins against GlobalPort (128-114) and Phoenix (106-98) behind the performance of its solid backcourt men namely Terrence Romeo, Jericho Cruz, RR Garcia, Roger Pogoy and Jayson Castro.

“It will be a good test for us early in the conference matching up against a team with size,” said TNT coach Nash Racela, referring to Ginebra that will be led by the 6’10 import Chuck Garcia. “We just hope we continue to play together to give ourselves a good chance of winning.”

Romeo had a good game in their match against Phoenix posting 21 points, five rebounds and six assists. Castro contributed 18 points while import Jeremy Tyler notched 17 points and 15 rebounds.

But Ginebra coach Tim Cone and his wards are bent on bouncing back from a 0-1 start after being beaten by Rain or Shine 89-108.

“Now that our import Chuck Garcia had a full week of practice without issues, we are hoping he can put a better performance together and live up to his potential. But we need our locals to step up as well,” said Cone, noting that TNT is now a more formidable adversary with the addition of Romeo and Don Trollano.

“TNT is such a tough match up for us because they have such different strengths than us. Who can play their game will be the key.”

Without the seven-footer Greg Slaughter who’s still nursing a sprained ankle, Japeth Aguilar is expected to be the tip of the spear of the Gin Kings’s onslaught.

Meanwhile, Magnolia will parade import Vernon Macklin when it meets Phoenix.

This will be the Hotshots’ first game in the import-laden conference since losing to defending champion San Miguel Beer in the finals of the Philippine Cup last March.

Phoenix, coming from a loss to TNT last Wednesday, is keen to redeem itself when it battles Magnolia.

The Fuel Masters, at 1-1 win-loss record, will be led by import James White.