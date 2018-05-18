TNT thrashes BW sans import

TNT KaTropa relied on a well-balanced game to crush Blackwater, 120-101, without an import, gaining a share of the lead in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The KaTropa played without an import as they search for replacement for the ineffective Jeremy Tyler who delivered an inferior performance in their last three games. The team is awaiting the arrival of their last year import Joshua Smith, which will most likely arrive by the end of May.

TNT controlled the Elite with an all-Filipino roster from start to finish en route to an improved a 4-1 win-loss record and a share of the top spot with Rain or Shine.

“It was really nice that the locals were really up to the challenge. Our team governor Ricky Vargas said something to the team before the game. He said, ‘even if they have a 6’10 import, all of you are imports.’ So everyone contributed,” said TNT coach Nash Racela.

Ryan Reyes finished with 18 points while Troy Rosario added 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the KaTropa.

Roger Pogoy contributed 15 points, Jayson Castro 14, Anthony Semerad 14, Terrence Romeo 12 and Jericho Cruz 11 also for TNT.

Center JP Erram led the Elite with 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, while guard Paul Zamar had 15 points. Blackwater’s import Jarrid Famous notched a measly 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Blackwater dropped to 0-6.