TNVS drivers ‘will be legalized’ if they pay tax

Transport network vehicle service (TNVS) drivers could only hope to become legal if they started paying income tax, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

On Friday, they were urged by LTFRB board member Aileen Lozada to register with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) this year to start paying income tax by 2019.

“This is the only time that the TNVS drivers will be legalized,” Lizada said during a news conference.

“For the income tax return, what we want to see next year is your income tax as TNVS [drivers]. You have to be registered with the BIR this year,” she added.

Starting March 5, 2018, the LTFRB will renew processing applications for franchise of TNVS after stopping accepting applications in 2016.

Drivers are advised to appear personally at the LTFRB with complete documents for the processing of their applications from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Lizada announced that license plates of the transport network vehicles will sport a different color starting August this year, as advised by the Land Transportation Office.

“This is to know which TNVS are colorum,” she said.

Colorum vehicles operate without a franchise.