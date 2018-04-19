TNVS (Uber, Grab) stories

THE rising popularity of what we commonly call “Uber” or “Grab” has become a part of our lifestyle. This phenomenon is rooted in the global concept of what is known as “real time ride-sharing” or “sharing economy” or “carpooling.” This service arranges one-time shared rides on very short notice, making use of three recent technological advances: a) GPS navigation devices to determine the driver’s route and arrange the shared ride; b) Smartphones for travelers to request a ride wherever they happen to be; and c) social networks to establish trust and accountability between the drivers and the passengers.

This concept is promoted as a way to better utilize the empty seats in most passenger cars, thus lowering fuel usage and transport costs. It can serve areas not covered by the public transit system and act as a transit feeder service. Ride-sharing is also capable of serving one-time trips, not only recurrent commute trips or scheduled trips. (Wikipedia)

In the Philippines, the Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), set up the Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) to govern the operations of “Uber and “Grab.” Its recent guidelines which took effect on March 5, set common supply base for TNVS at 66,750 cars to ensure that there are enough cars for ride-sharing services. Given this conceptual framework and parameters enabled me to relate and recall the stories that TNVS drivers have shared with me.

My first instinct upon riding in the TVNS car was to ask whether the drivers owned the cars which they were driving. Surprisingly, more than half of the drivers proudly said that they owned and acquired their cars through bank loans. Somehow, this indicated the accessibility of credit and the affordability of interest rates ranging from 6 percent to 9 percent annually. The drivers confided that they earned more than enough to pay their monthly amortization and still set aside about P 30,000 to P40,000 monthly to support their families.

Aside from bank loans, some drivers said that they borrowed from their families and special friends who generously helped them. The loan terms from this type of borrowing are more flexible and affordable. Some drivers told me that their own parents or siblings lent them the money to be able to acquire their cars.

Incredibly, there were some drivers who bought their cars in cash to avoid interest charges. I remember a driver who financed his car from the separation pay that he got from his previous employer. He confidently resigned from his previous job of seven years and transformed his life from being a mere employee to a self-earning entrepreneur of sorts, with more flexibility in his work hours.

Some drivers were former OFWs who have earned and saved enough to start a new life as TNVS drivers. They believed that this was much better than being away from their families and earn the equivalent of or even higher than what they used to make as OFWs.

Once, I was impressed when a well-groomed lady driver picked me up. She said she had worked as a hotel marketing assistant for two years, a job which she left to become a TNVS driver. She disclosed that for the last six months, she had been earning almost P50,000 per month. Another well-dressed male driver revealed that it was just a part-time job as he also worked as an events planner. He filled in some of his vacant hours as a TNVS driver.

Drivers lacking the means to acquire their own cars operate similar to the “boundary “system for taxis. They pay a boundary fee of P1,500 per day, exclusive of gas expenses, to the car owner. Some drivers do not pay a boundary and instead shoulder gas costs and split the net income “50-50” or “60-40” with the car owner.

I was told of a businessman who acquired 40-car fleet for a TNVS-style operation but failed because it could not attract enough drivers due to local rules and regulations adversely affecting the TNVS incentive system. One driver told me of his peculiar situation as an involuntary driver. He got a bank car loan to help his uncle become a TNVS driver. However, his uncle could not adapt to the modern technology and eventually gave up. To pay for the bank loan, he had to take over in driving the car.

Somehow, these stories give us a glimpse of how TNVS has impacted Filipino lifestyles.

The author is an economist-banker with extensive experience in countryside development. She obtained her AB Economics, MCL and MBA degrees from University of the Philippines and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School.