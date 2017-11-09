TO FEED THE CHILDREN

Michael Kors

Buy a Michael Kors t-shirt and nurture a child.

World Food Day last October 16 may have come and gone, but the fight to eradicate global hunger continues, and so do the efforts of generous souls like designer Michael Kors and actress-activist Kate Hudson to help alleviate the problem through projects such as “Watch Hunger Stop.”

Now on its fifth year, the campaign partners with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), channelling funds to support WFP’s school meals program, which reaches over 16 million children in almost 70 countries each year. Every year, Kors produces a new Watch Hunger Stop t-shirt, and this year, the product, designed by Clym Everden, will be available at select Michael Kors stores around the world.

Customers are encouraged to post a selfie in a Kors’ t-shirt tagged with with #WatchHungerStop, and the designer will donate 50 meals to WFP.

Last June, Hudson traveled with WFP to Siem Reap, Cambodia, visiting schools, farms and homes, asking questions and sharing her irresistible warmth and energy. She spoke with local WFP staff members, helped cook school meals and played with the children. “It was an amazing experience,” says Hudson.

“I’m thrilled and grateful that my friend Kate is joining us once again in our efforts to end hunger,” says Kors. “If we all work together, this is a problem we can solve. We’re proud to be able to help.”

