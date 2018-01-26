To New Heights

Travel in style above the clouds with PhilJets

Escape the gridlock of Metro Manila traffic.

Travel in comfort and style with PhilJets, your trusted provider for chartered flights and private jet VIP/Corporate services.

With its wide fleet of brand-new helicopters and jets managed by an internationally experienced Filipino team, PhilJets has become one of the most trusted and safest players in the aircraft charter business.

Many CEOs and businessman have come to rely on PhilJets as it offers them convenience and a swift and comfortable ride to and from their business meetings and destinations. For corporates, time is of the essence as important deals and decisions must be dealt with immediately. So, searching for last-minute flights or booking airline tickets can be very time-consuming. Here, PhilJets proves to be a valuable partner, with its reliable fleet and services that can be tailored to your specific requirements, demanding schedules and high standards.

In addition to a well-maintained fleet, PhilJets boasts a wide network of helipads, and operates in major cities across the country, including Manila, Cebu and Davao.

Beyond business, Philjets also offers exclusive travel packages for tourist groups who seek one-of-a-kind experiences. Take a sight-seeing tour on a helicopter and gain a new appreciation for your favorite destination. Enjoy it from a different point of view.

Whether leisure or company travel, every trip on Philjets promises an arrival that’s not only smooth and prompt, but the height of style. Kristel Dacumos-Lagorza

For more information, visit www.philjets.com, or to request a quote, email info@philjets.com. Follow them on Facebook @philjetsaero and on twitter @philjetsgroup