To repair damaged ties, DU30 must visit Kuwait

JUSTICE finally came to Joana Demafelis, the 29-year-old murdered Filipino domestic worker in Kuwait, when a Kuwaiti criminal court on Sunday sentenced to death, in absentia, the Lebanese-Syrian couple who had fled to Damascus to escape arrest for the murder, after their victim’s body was found inside a freezer at a warehouse.

The couple was arrested in the Syrian capital following an Interpol manhunt, and the man, identified as Nader Essam Assaf, a Lebanese, was turned over to the Lebanese authorities, while the Syrian wife remained in the custody of the Syrian authorities.

Under the penal code of Kuwait, “anyone who kills a person deliberately shall be punished by execution or life imprisonment, to which may be added a penalty of not more than one thousand, one hundred and twentyfive dinars.” The couple was sentenced to death by hanging. No extradition treaty exists between Kuwait and Lebanon or Syria, and unless the couple return on their own to Kuwait, there is little chance the State would be able to carry out the death sentence. There is also no chance for the couple to appeal the sentence. But the couple will be dealt with wherever they are, according to the laws of their respective governments.

More than the actual sentence, this much is clear— by convicting them in absentia, Kuwait was able to demonstrate to the Philippine government, to the family of the victim, and to the rest of the world that it would not allow this murder most foul to go unpunished. Hopefully, the sentence signals the normalization of relations between Kuwait and the Philippines, temporarily disturbed by public statements arising from the circumstances surrounding the murder of the maid.

Kuwait also a victim

Intense public reaction to the murder had prompted the Duterte government to suspend the deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait, to the disappointment of the Kuwaiti government which had no part in the crime and was as much a victim as the Philippine government. At the same time, certain statements by President Duterte had tended to blame the host government for allegedly not doing enough to protect Filipino domestic workers from their abusive employers. As host to some 252,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Kuwait had every reason to be concerned about such statements.

Under Kuwaiti law, every domestic worker’s employment is covered by a written contract, which specifies both the employer’s and the domestic worker’s rights and duties. The Department of Domestic Labor has jurisdiction over all such contracts, and makes sure the laws protecting the workers are strictly followed. Among the worker’s basic rights is the right to be provided with food, clothing, medicine and medical treatment, and decent housing. It is not permissible to assign to the worker any dangerous work that could affect his/her health or human dignity.

The worker’s passport is his/her personal document which he/she has a right to keep in his/her possession; it is not permissible for the employer to confiscate the passport and deprive the worker of it, unless the worker agrees to entrust it to his/her employer for safekeeping. As part of the domestic worker’s duties, he/she “must protect the employer’s wealth and property and not reveal the employer’s secrets.”

There are some 10 million OFWs worldwide. They range from domestic workers to professionals, and their regular dollar remittances to their families in the Philippines average over $2 billion a month, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). These constitute the biggest single contribution to the national economy, rivaled only by receipts from business process outsourcing (BPO) activities. The biggest concentration of domestic Filipino workers is in the Middle East, specifically in Saudi Arabia with over a million such workers, and followed by the United Arab Emirates with some 680,000.

OFWs and Arab economy

The Filipino domestic workers have become an important part of the economy, and of individual households, in these countries. In various meetings in the Middle East which I had attended when then Vice President Jejomar Binay was Aquino’s presidential adviser on OFW concerns, I heard state ministers express profuse appreciation for the work done for their respective families by Filipino domestics. One Saudi Arabian minister told Binay in light humor that if the Philippines wanted to damage its good relations with his country, all it had to do was recall its domestic workers in the Kingdom.

Complaints about employers verbally abusing or otherwise maltreating their domestic helpers are not unheard of in these countries; in fact, they are not unheard of in our own gated communities in the Philippines. But the government has never accused any host government of failing to protect domestic workers from their employers. For this reason, Kuwait might have felt being unfairly singled out by DU30’s harsh statements. Kuwait and the Philippines have always had cordial and friendly relations prior to this unexpected diplomatic “wrinkle.”

Unreciprocated visit

In the last six years, the Amir of Kuwait—-Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah—has been the only Arab head of state to pay a state visit to the Philippines; he was received by then-President B.S. Aquino 3rd in Malacañang on March 24, 2012. That apparently successful visit has not been reciprocated until now. On April 10-16, 2017, DU30 spent the Holy Week, which is sacred to all Filipino Christians, visiting three Islamic states—Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar. He omitted Kuwait, which has been waiting for a return visit. Earlier this year, the Amir of Kuwait extended an invitation to DU30, and on February 19, Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister was quoted as saying the President had agreed to visit on the first or second week of March.

It’s now April, and the only known visit that’s forthcoming is that of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, who will be visiting Kuwait this weekend. The official purpose of this visit has not been announced. Bello keeps a tight personal control over all OFW recruitment. On July 7, 1998, then Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma issued Administrative Order144, designating the Administrator of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) as his authorized representative “on matters related to the issuance and renewal of licenses and authorities to engage in the recruitment and placement of workers for overseas employment, and the grant of exemptions from the ban on direct hiring and from the age requirements for overseas Filipino workers.” The Secretary also authorized the POEA Administrator to issue orders, decisions and resolutions on his behalf.

This decision contributed to a smooth implementation of the overseas employment program of the Philippine government prior to the DU30 administration. On June 6, 2017, however, Bello issued Administrative Order 241,

recalling the Laguesma order and directing that all matters related to the issuance and renewal of licenses, authorities to engage in the recruitment and placement of workers for overseas employment, the grant of exemptions from the ban on direct hiring, and grant exemptions from the age requirements for overseas workers be forwarded instead to his office for approval or denial.

Bello could have been a moderating influence in the face of DU30’s ill-tempered statements on the OFW situation in Kuwait. But like his other Cabinet colleagues, Bello has tended to cheer DU30 on in his televised tantrums. In two recent speeches—in Pampanga and in Davao—DU30 has revealed that Bello will soon be leaving the Cabinet to run for the Senate in 2019. He has already announced that his ubiquitous special assistant Christopher “Bong” Go, who is never out of the President’s sight and whom DU30 has described as having become a “billionaire,” will also be running for the Senate.

Repairing the damage

If this is true, it is to be hoped that Bello would use his weekend visit to Kuwait as an opportunity to repair the frayed tissues of Kuwaiti-Philippine relations, rather than merely as a pre-campaigning or “fund-raising” activity for his senatorial bid. He could also help finalize arrangements for DU30’s state visit to Kuwait to seal the full normalization of relations between the two countries. Unbeknownst to many, Kuwait is not only a democratizing Arab state with political institutions familiar to Filipinos but also an Islamic state which, like Qatar, honors the practice of other faiths. It has one of the oldest and biggest Catholic churches in any Muslim state.

This is a very important distinction for OFWs in the region, most of whom are Catholic. In Saudi Arabia, where non-Islamic places of public worship are prohibited, Catholic Filipinos are permanently deprived of their right to practice their faith, notably going to Holy Mass on Sundays. And yet the Philippine government has never attempted to raise this issue in its conversations with the appropriate authorities.

Recently, DU30 named Executive Minister Ka Eduardo Manalo of the Iglesia ni Cristo as special envoy for Overseas Filipino Concerns. It is not known whether the special envoy has been able to intercede on behalf of INC members who need to practice their faith in public. But many doubt he would be inclined or able to speak for the rights of the Catholic majority because of the limitations of his own faith. Even in the Philippines, INC ministers and exegetes of the Bible never talk of the Catholic Church or the Catholic Faith in public, except to attack either or both. For their part, the Muslims would like to see a Mosque close to St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, but not a Catholic church anywhere near Mecca or Medina.

