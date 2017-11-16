To the max

MAX&Co.

Fall 2017 sees MAX&Co. take a trip to an enchanted secret garden, with a collection starring luxurious fabrics, soft volumes, and languid silhouettes. The mix-and-match spirit of the collection confirms its dress up/dress down potential. Daywear is elevated: denim pieces are embellished; a pleated metallic midi skirt has nine-to-nine potential; and a bomber jacket becomes the coolest after-dark cover-up. The cleverest piece of the collection? The 4 Season Parka.

MAX&Co. is located at C1 Bonifacio High Street Central and Shangri-La Plaza Mall. Follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.