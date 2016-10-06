Toasting a world of experiences

Int’l premium beer brand holds major PH launch

The world’s iconic cities came to life in Pasay City’s World Trade Center for the official launch of Dutch beer brand Heineken in the Philippine market.

Considered as “the number one international premium beer around the globe,” bar setups straight out of Amsterdam, Tokyo, New York, Rio de Janeiro, and Ibiza enabled guests a first-hand experience of what it is like to enjoy the iconic green bottle and its smooth refreshing gold liquid in these famed cities.

The event dubbed, “Open You World,” successfully spun Heineken’s message in engaging Filipinos to live beyond their boundaries, inspiring them to open up to new places, new people, and new experiences.

Besides beer-tripping across continents, the clever concept made sure to make stopovers at every city as authentic as can be with the music and cuisine of each location replicated through the night. There were break-dancers from the streets of Brooklyn to a sushi chef serving up fresh fare to the guests, among others.

In opening the world to the Philippines, Heineken stands by its belief that the world is packed with possibilities and opens fresh connections for Filipino consumers that can potentially enliven and thrill them.

The event was attended by a myriad of guests, ranging from artists to radio DJs, sportsmen to industry titans, and Asia Brewery Heineken Philippines’ (ABHP) executives and staff who were excited to bring this flagship product to the country.

The guests were welcomed by Cyril Charzat, ABHP managing director, and Michael Tan, Asia Brewery Inc.’s chief operating officer.

Now present in 192 countries, Heineken brewed from humble beginnings in Amsterdam in 1864. The brand as it is known it today was officially born in 1873 and has grown to encompass the globe, with its familiar green bottle and smooth, refreshing taste.

From the Netherlands to Brazil, South Africa to the Solomon Islands, the Dutch beer is now proud and excited to have the opportunity to engage with Filipinos and provide them with a high quality beer.

In line with its official entry to the country, there will be a constant flow of unique innovations entering the market that will enable them to explore new experiences they constantly seek, while pushing the boundaries in the beer category to delight local consumers with the perfect product experience.

