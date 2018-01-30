Toddler dies, 3 others injured in Quezon City fire

A LITTLE girl died while three others were injured in a fire that broke out from a residential area in Quezon City, according to authorities.

“May 2-year old na babae na na-trap sa second floor noong bahay dahil natutulog daw po ito. ‘Yung nanay naman, nasa baba, naglalaba. Hindi namalayan ng nanay na may sunog na sa second floor nila,” Fire Insp. Rosendo Cabillan told The Manila Times.

(There was a two-year-old girl who was trapped on the second floor of the house. The mother was downstairs doing laundry. She was not aware of the fire on their second floor.)

Kyana Labasog, the mother, tried to save her child from the fire in their home along K-7 St. She suffered first-degree burns as a result.

The fire broke out at 1:05 p.m., reached First Alarm at 1:10 p.m., reached Second Alarm at 1:15 p.m., Third Alarm at 1:16 p.m., and went up to the Fourth Alarm at 1:25 p.m.

A total of 30 fire trucks were needed to put out the fire—16 of which were provided by the city’s local government.

Avelino Sanggalang and Reylito Olalco, other residents in the area, also committed lacerations and first- degree burns as they escaped from the blaze.

The BFP estimated the damage at P300,000. Nine other houses were burnt down.

The fire was put out at 2:30 p.m. Its cause has not been determined. GLEE JALEA