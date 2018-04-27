Toilets in bus terminals, stopovers can’t collect fees for use of the facilities

Dear PAO,

I am a frequent traveler from Metro Manila to a province in Northern Luzon. The problem is I do not have enough pocket money in any of these travels, but I really have to reserve at least P10 for my budget as fee or donation for the use of the dirty comfort room of the bus terminal or establishment designated as stopover rest area by the bus company. May I know if there is any law or regulation regarding this practice of bus companies or bus terminals?

Patrick

Dear Patrick,

No law has been passed regulating fees being collected by bus companies for the use of their comfort rooms in their terminals or stopover rest areas. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, however, had issued LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2008-013 regarding the standard classification and guidelines in the establishment, maintenance and operations of public transport terminal. It is a requirement for bus terminals under this circular to have “separate restrooms for male, female and disabled passengers which must, at all times, be clean, sufficiently lighted, foul odor-free, ventilated, with clean running water, flush system, toilet seat with cover, lavatory, waste bin, toilet paper, mirror, dispenser with soap, hand dryer, dry flooring, functional door lock and janitorial/maintenance personnel xxx” (II (j), Ibid).

The LTFRB has also issued Memorandum Circular No. 2017-010, which enjoins all operators and owners of public transport terminals including stations and stopover rest areas, to provide passengers free access to and use of sanitary facilities in all terminals, stations and stopover rest areas. This circular states:

“Xxx in order to guarantee the efficiency of service and ensure convenience to the riding public, all operators/owners of Public Transport Terminals (PTT) including stations and stopover rest areas, shall provide FREE and UNIMPEDED access [to]and use of restrooms/sanitary facilities. Collection of fees from passengers in any form or amount including voluntary donations is strictly prohibited.

xxx xxx xxx.

A fine in the amount of FIVE THOUSAND (P5,000.00) shall be imposed against the public terminal operator caught in violation of this Memorandum Circular for the first offense; FIFTEEN THOUSAND PESOS (P15,000.00) for the second offense; and closure of the public terminal for the third and/or and succeeding violation. Such closure may be lifted upon recommendation of the board or the concerned regional director based on their respective inspections.”

Applying the above regulations to your situation, the bus companies are now prohibited from collecting any fees or donations from their passengers for the use of their comfort rooms or sanitary facilities. It is also required that these comfort rooms in terminals or stopover rest areas should be clean and well maintained. Any terminal operator found violating the two circulars may be penalized with a fine or closure if the violation continues.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

