‘Tokhang’ back on Monday but under ‘tight watch’ from authorities

THE controversial anti-illegal drug operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP), will resume on Monday, with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the National Police Commission (Napolcom) keeping a tight watch.

Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año said on Sunday that his agency “would keep a close eye” on “Oplan Tokhang,” which would be implemented under new guidelines.

Año, concurrent Napolcom chairman, said the close monitoring of the DILG over Tokhang would “ensure that allegations of human rights violations against police officers involved in anti-illegal drugs operations will be a thing of the past.”

Last week, the PNP released its guidelines, some of which included:

* daytime operations on weekdays and not during nighttime or on weekends;

* limiting each team of “Tokhangers” to four policmen, led by a commissioned officer, and to invite representatives from the barangay anti-drug abuse council, religious, civil society groups and journalists as members;

* asking policemen to bring a tickler containing their functions and those of their unit, plus daily evaluation and remarks by each policeman to be reviewed and monitored by the team leader;

* use of a body camera and other recording devices during the conduct of the anti-drug operations;

* a “one-strike policy” for police chiefs who will be unable to control their men;

* and bringing injured suspects to the hospital while those killed would be investigated immediately.

“With the issuance of these guidelines, we hope that the police organization will be ably guided as they provide active support to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the anti-illegal drugs campaign,” Año said in a statement.

He added that the newly released guidelines for the anti-drug operations “have more weight and demand accountability.”

“It is the cornerstone of a successful campaign against illegal drugs, especially if it is met with the full support and compliance from our uniformed men in the PNP,” he said.

The PNP implemented “Oplan Tokhang” shortly after then candidate Rodrigo Duterte assumed the presidency after winning the May 2016 polls.

The operation is a Visayan term, which means “to knock and plead.”

It is directed at individuals suspected of being involved in the illegal drug trade and who will be asked to stop immediately.

The operations, however, had taken on a bloody twist as the body count began to climb, with the Human Rights Watch (HRW) claiming that over P10,000 people have been killed in the drug campaign, the centerpiece of Duterte’s administration.

In the last quarter of 2017, Duterte was forced to pull out the PNP from the campaign and assigned the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to take the lead.

But before the year was over, Duterte brought back the PNP to support the PDEA in its operations. DEMPSEY REYES