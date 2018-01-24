‘Tokhang’ to be carried out daytime starting on Jan 29 — PNP

“OPERATION Tokhang” will be back but this time it will be carried out in broad daylight and not in the dead of the night, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday.

“Let’s take advantage of the daylight. Pag sa gabi, may gagawing kalokohan, [if]they do it at nightime,” PNP Spokesman Dionardo Carlos said at a press briefing in Camp Crame.

Citing a seven-page guideline, Carlos said the “Tokhangers” or the group of policemen who would implement the anti-drug campaign of the PNP would start at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

There will be no “Tokhang” operations during weekends and at night, Carlos said.

The “Tokhangers” are also mandated to wear their PNP uniforms during operations and must be led by a commissioner Police officer.

Carlos said the schedule was to make the operations transparent and would prevent violations by police.

Carlos also said the schedule would erase the misconception that once you’ve been “Tokhanged,” you would be killed.

“Tokhang”, a Bisaya term derived from “Toktok-Hangyo,” means to “knock and plead.”

“From the start, yung Tokhang, saves and values the lives of those who are into drugs by extending the help of the government,” Carlos said.

Carlos said “Tokhangers” caught conducting operations beyond 5 p.m. would face administrative cases.

Carlos also clarified that the use of body cameras during operations was “highly encouraged,” for now, since not enough equipment has been purchased for every Tokhanger.

Also part of the guidelines were:

* Adherence to the Rule of Law and respect for human rights;

* Tokhang operations shall be intelligence-driven. Suspected illegal drug personalities must be listed personally by the Director of Intelligence;

* Mugshots and fingerprints of the surrenderer shall be voluntary;

* The name of the target personality who refuses to cooperate during the visit must be referred to the concerned Drug Enforcement Units for immediate case build-up and negotiation.

Carlos said the guidelines were created to avoid different interpretations of the operations.

The Directory of Operations will conduct nationwide orientation and training on the guidelines on Friday.

Carlos said the PNP was hopeful that “Operation Tokhang” would go “full blast” on Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte removed the PNP from the government’s anti-drug campaign in November 2017 following a rise in extrajudicial killings that were attributed to “Operation Tokhang.”

Duterte assigned the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to be the lead agency in the campaign. The PNP was brought back in December to help PDEA. ROY NARRA