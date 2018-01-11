‘Tokhang’ may return but ‘less bloody,’ says Metro police chief

“OPLAN Tokhang,” the police campaign against illegal drugs, may make a comeback but it will be “less bloody,” National Capital Region Police Officer (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde said on Thursday.

“I think the Chief PNP (Philippine National Police) [Ronald De la Rosa] is keen on bringing it back dahil dito tayo nakilala (because this is where we were recognized),” said Albayalde in a chance interview with media at the NCRPO New Year’s Call.

Albayalde said the NCRPO would focus on identifying drug users and persuading them to surrender although there was still the option of conducting operations against them.

“Let’s focus on identified na tao. But of course, kung ayaw niyang sumurrender, we will operate. We will not stop dahil lang sa sinabi ng human rights [movements],” he told The Manila Times.

( . . . if they do not want to surrender . . . we will not stop just because human rights said so . . .)

Albayalde also said the NCRPO was willing to collaborate with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in determining drug suspects.

“We need all the help. It’s useless na magbangayan (to argue with one another). We have to work together. If focus sila sa high-value target, they should concentrate on high-value target,” he said.

PDEA is currently the lead in the government’s drug war.

The PNP was removed from the anti-drug campaign following the rise of extrajudicial killings that were blamed on its “Operation Tokhang” highlighted by the deaths of at least three who were accused of being drug users.

President Rodrigo Duterte then tapped the PDEA to lead the campaign, the centerpiece of his administration.

Last December, Duterte brought the PNP back in the war on drugs to support PDEA. ROY NARRA