‘Tokhang’ reaches over 3M homes

POLICE officers have knocked on more than three million houses under Oplan Tokhang.

The Philippine National Police’s National Operation Center said 3,271,710 houses have been visited by the police since July.

The intensified campaign against drugs resulted in the surrender of 769,892 drug pushers and users.

The police have also conducted 34,579 anti-drug operations throughout the country that resulted in the deaths of 1,825 drug suspects and the arrest of 34,254 others.

The PNP expects 1.8 million drug suspects to surrender to authorities in the first six months of the Duterte administration.