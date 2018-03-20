Tokyo or bust for Caloy Yulo

Things are looking up for Filipino gymnast Carlos “Caloy” Edriel Yulo, 18.

At the conclusion of the Baku (Azerbaijan) leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup last Sunday, Yulo, a homegrown athlete who first shone at the Palarong Pambansa, bagged the silver medal in the horse vault or, more popularly, the vault.

His 14.183 points in the finals for the apparatus put him behind Belarus’ Pavel Bulavsky, who scored 14.283 points for the gold medal, but ahead of Georgia’s Konstantin Kozovkov with his bronze-winning 14.131 points.

Last month, in the Melbourne (Australia) stop of the World Cup, Yulo took bronze in the finals of the same event.

It should be noted that only the world’s best compete in the Gymnastics World Cup and the Philippines can take pride not only in Yulo but also Reyland Capellan (a former Southeast Asian Games champion), who finished fifth in the vault finals in Baku with 14.116 points.

It is rather too early for the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP), however, to raise its hopes too high that the country has more than a fighting chance for a podium finish in the sport in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics through Yulo.

And that is commendable because the arguably top male gymnast of the Philippines would not be pressured into risking it more on the vault or the other apparatuses (the floor and the parallel bars) where he had excelled internationally in the past two years or so.

Yulo’s progress has benefited from the fact that the GAP was apparently oblivious of all the bickering in the Cojuangco-era Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and just went on to implement its gymnastics program.

The same, however, cannot be said of the National Sports Associations for swimming and volleyball, among other sports, whose officials deserve gold medals for their performances in their favorite event—turf war.

Let’s hope that the GAP would not be detracted from its mission to possibly produce a first for the Philippines in the Japanese capital two years from now.

Yulo, or even Capellan, will still have to take part in qualifying tournaments before gaining formal qualification in Tokyo and so let’s all rally behind the GAP and Yulo and Capellan for them to be able to make it past the hurdles to their Olympic dream.

We trust that the Vargas-era POC would not disappoint despite the many obstacles blocking the development of all sports—not only gymnastics—in the country.