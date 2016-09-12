Toll operator holds workshop to promote tourism in Benguet

To find ways in further promoting Benguet Province and its different municipalities as practical tourist destinations, the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union-Expressway (TPLEX), in cooperation with the Department of Tourism-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOT-CAR), recently conducted a tourism planning workshop in Baguio City.

Seen as tourism game changer is the 88.85-kilometer TPLEX from Tarlac to Rosario, La Union. Now 67.3 kilometers long, the toll road has dramatically reduced travel time from Manila to Baguio City down to 3.5 hours. The completion of TPLEX’s remaining stretch of 22.5 kilometers, which will be completed by the first quarter of 2018, will result in further reduction of travel time between Manila and Benguet.