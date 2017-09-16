Toll road interoperability deal inked

Travel on Luzon’s tollways will now be more convenient following the signing of an interoperability deal between the government and toll road operators

Among the companies that signed up on Friday for the memorandum of agreement on the interoperability of toll payments were the Ayala Group, Metro Pacific Group, and the San Miguel Group.

“This is what I call the exercise of common sense. Matagal na pong may mga tollways. We have 13 expressways. Hindi po ba, common sense na iisang sistema lang dapat ang gagamitin?” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said during the signing ceremony.

The tollway operators will now update their collection systems to an integrated payment facility. Devices capable of reading, accepting, and processing any electronic media approved by the Transportation and Regulatory Board for electronic payments will also be installed.

Each operator will also install and maintain ticket reading devices for cash payments.

The interoperability for electronic toll payment will be implemented immediately, the DOTr said, noting that future toll road operations would be required to comply with the agreement.