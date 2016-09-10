Tom cops gold in Day 1 of SSC Midget Meet

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Aubrey Tom delivered the country’s first gold medal in the 22nd SSC Open Invita­tional Midget Meet being held at the Singapore Swimming Club competition pool.

Tom, a grade school at International Learning Academy of Cainta, dominated the girls’ 9-year 25m butterfly as she crossed the finish line in 15.85 seconds, beating Singapore bets Ting Qi Wee (16.25) and Ya Yua Chiang (16.29), who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Tom will be gunning for her second gold when she competes in the 25m freestyle on the second day of the competition.

Fellow veteran campaigner Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy contributed a silver in the boys’ 9-year 25m butterfly following his 15.54-second showing.

Singapore’s Zhengxiang Choo took the top honors in 15.38 seconds while Zhi Guang Kew of China wound up third with 15.78 seconds.

“Incredible might, these PSL swimmers swam like every event is the last. It is one of those competitions that would really put PSL swimmers in a fighting mode,” said PSL President Susan Papa, who was accompanied by PSL Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa and coach Alex Papa.

Master Charles Janda also secured a silver in the boys’ 7-year 25m butterfly with a time of 19.39 seconds with Soh Wei Ze of Singapore claiming the gold medal with his 18.98-second performance.

Janda added a bronze in the 25m backstroke (22.40) as Singaporeans Teo Zhi Rong (21.57) and Tang Jun Yang (21.95) bagged the first two spots.

Shooting for medals on the second day are Joey Del Rosario of De La Salle-Zobel, Estelle Margaret Mendez of Hollistic Learning Academy and Tara Beard of British School of Manila as well as Louisse Lana Ballesteros, Jieon Andre Balota, Armaine Victoria Bayubay, Zevastiane Grey Buhain, Ember Kirsten Cahigan, Aizen John Episcope, Samantha Gail Inkee, Joshua Ezekiel Jordan, Princess Jasmine Moelter, Noel Jazen Nunez, Naomi Kim Quiambao, Lorenzo Yvanliel Regalado, Kate Zaira Roberto, Simone Toira Rosayaga, Thyrone Somera, Triza Haileyana Tabamo, Euri Sean Raphael Torrefiel and Jaden Will Valin.