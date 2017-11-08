Tondo’s most wanted arrested

Police arrested the most wanted person and alleged hitman of Tondo, Manila. Mario del Rosario Jr. was served with three warrants of arrest in his house in Padre Pio Cacarong, Pandi, Bulacan on Tuesday. Del Rosario arrived on board his Toyota RAV 4 (WNH-661) tried to evade arrest but was subdued by policemen who waited for him at his residence. Confiscated from his possession were a grenade and a wig he uses as disguise in some of his alleged criminal activities. Del Rosario has pending criminal cases before the courts in Manila and Lucena City in Quezon.