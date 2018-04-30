Toni Gonzaga says no to saggy diapers

There is more to saggy or lawlaw diapers than just being unsightly to look at. According to “Go Naked: Diapers Affect Infant Walking,” a 2012 study from the US National Institute of Health, saggy diapers may also hinder a child’s ability to walk properly.

Despite this pressing concern, according to a nationwide survey done by Pampers Philippines, only 8-percent of moms think that lawlaw diapers can affect how babies move even if a lawlaw diaper also means wetness and leaks, as well as the need for more frequent diaper changes.

Hoping to help other moms, TV host and actress Toni Gonzaga, together with one-year-old son Seve, how moms can deal with saggy diapers thanks to the new Pampers Baby Dry.

“Lawlaw happens because pee is accumulated in a single spot in the diaper. The magic gel technology in Pampers Baby Dry allows it to absorb wetness evenly and distribute it throughout the whole diaper. This puts an end to sagginess, allowing babies to move with more freedom,” Gonzaga shared.

Dancing the song with a hundred moms and babies during their official launch in Makati as the faces of the brand, Gonzaga and Baby Seve show how comfortable it is for a baby to move without a saggy diaper getting in the way.

“Seve loves to dance and play especially with me and his dad! Now that he’s about two years old, he has started exploring, leaning to walk—and dance even more steadily,” Gonzaga said.

With his motor skills steadily advancing, Baby Seve is enjoying his newfound freedom even more, walking by himself to pick up his toys, running after his mom, or dancing.

“Babies wear diapers all day and all night, which is why it’s important to find one that works well. I don’t want Seve to be uncomfortable doing the things he wants to do, especially in this crucial stage,” the proud mom added.