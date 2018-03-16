Too young to be sugar daddy

A talented actor is being labeled as a young sugar daddy (YSD). He is very much in love with a young actress (YA) who has yet to hit her stride, and YSD would go great lengths just to please her. YA in fact lives all the way in the south but YSD braves the traffic just to see her.

YA also spoils his girlfriend—what she wants, expect YSD to give her. Like the P56,000 cell phone he just bought her.

While it really shouldn’t be anyone’s business that YDA is head over heels for this girl, here’s the catch: There are times when YDA neglected work because she asked to see him.

According to insiders, YDA’s ways are nothing new. He’s always had a problematic love life, with his family always against his romantic escapades.

Still YDA doesn’t care what anyone says. He seems to thrive in the “you and me against the world” feeling.