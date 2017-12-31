Top 10 hoops stories in 2017

What a great year 2017 has been for the sport of basketball here in the country. Here are my choices for the top ten basketball stories in 2017:

Philippines to host 2023 Basketball World Cup. The most amazing basketball news came on December 9 when FIBA announced that the Philippines, along with Japan and Indonesia, won the bid to host the 2023 Basketball World Cup. It will be the second time since 1978 that the world basketball championship will be held here in the country. The 55,000-seater Philippine Arena will likely be the venue for the gold medal match.

PBA impasse. A controversial trade divided the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) teams, as one side demanded the ouster of league commissioner Chito Narvasa, while the other stood behind him. Seven teams, out of the twelve, wanted Narvasa replaced after he approved a trade deal that gave the No. 1 overall draft pick to San Miguel Beer in exchange for three seldom-used players. The remaining five teams, led by the SMC Group, defended Narvasa resulting to the impasse that almost derailed the opening of the 2018 season, if not for a last minute resolution.

Gilas 2-0 in FIBA Asia World Cup qualifiers. Gilas Pilipinas swept the initial window of the Asian World Cup qualifiers by besting Japan (77-71) in Tokyo, and Chinese Taipei (90-83) in Manila. The Philippines is now tied with Australia in Group B with identical 2-0 cards.

Ateneo wins UAAP crown versus La Salle. After five years, the Blue Eagles are again on top of the UAAP mountain after foiling archrivals La Salle Green Archers’ title-repeat hopes, 2-1, in the best-of-three finals. With second year coach Tab Baldwin, the underdog Ateneo staged a king-size upset over the favored and Ben Mbala-powered Green Archers.

San Beda sweeps Lyceum in NCAA finals. First time as underdogs, the Red Lions shocked the NCAA when they swept the erstwhile-undefeated Lyceum Pirates in the finals. The Pirates completed a historic 18-0 sweep of the eliminations but succumbed to San Beda’s championship experience in the best-of-three finals. The Lions grabbed back-to-back NCAA titles, and their 21st over all, the most in the 93-year old league.

Warriors get back at Cavs in NBA finals. It’s sweet revenge for the Golden State Warriors as they avenged their 2016 title-loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 4-1 conquest of Lebron James, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Cavs in the NBA’s best-of-seven finals this year. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were instrumental as usual, but it was Kevin Durant that shone brightest for GSW. KD was named the Finals MVP.

Ginebra repeats over Meralco in Governor’s Cup finale. The PBA set new attendance records after over 54,000 fans came to see Barangay Ginebra repeat over the Meralco Bolts in a much-anticipated rematch of the Governor’s Cup championship at the Philippine Arena. Justine Brownlee once again played big for Ginebra even as Meralco’s Allen Durham was awarded Best Import. LA Tenorio took Finals MVP honor.

San Miguel almost wins grandslam. As expected, San Miguel Beer dominated the PBA’s Philippine Cup for the third straight year. June Mar Fajardo remained an unsolved puzzle in this All-Filipino conference, even as TNT Ka Tropa pushed the Beermen to the limit in the semis. The following tournament, with import Charles Rhodes in tow, SMB took a second consecutive PBA title, this time the Commissioner’s Cup, which it last won in 2000.

Talent laden PBA Rookie Draft. The 2017 PBA Rookie Draft was the deepest we’ve seen in years with so many potential future stars entering the pro league. 43 out of the 44 applicants were drafted, with Fil-German Christian Standhardinger and Ateneo star Kiefer Ravena getting picked first and second overall respectively. Reymar Jose, Jason Perkins and Jeron Teng, in that order, completed the top five. Collegiate standouts Davon Potts and Monbert Arong were selected in the second round, while La Salle ace Thomas Torres was picked in the third.

Cignal wins back-to-back D-League titles. Newcomer Cignal HD Hawkeyes ruled both the Aspirants Cup and Foundation Cup in the PBA Developmental League.

We look forward to another great year for hoops this 2018.