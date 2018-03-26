TOP 10 MUST-HAVES FOR THAT LONG DRIVE

Over the years, motorists have been become smarter and more practical with what it is that they need for making driving smoother and easier on the road. We’re not just talking about the driving experience. It is also important to have the right accessories and equipment within easy reach every time. Times have changed and so has public demand. So we checked in with both drivers and passengers and discovered what are the modern musts to have in the car for that long ride.

#10: Portable Tire Pump

Just because you are driving in the city doesn’t mean you don’t need to be prepared for those unexpected emergencies. A portable tire pump is a must-have in your case, especially today when road hazards include anything that can hamper driving safety.

#9: LED Flashlight

Keep a handy, portable version that can be kept in the glove compartment, for times when you need to check under the hood, under the car, look for loose change that has fallen — or, for any time that you are caught on the road that has minimal visibility. On the other hand, the flashlight can also be used for self-defense as a blinding weapon used on an assailant.

#8: Jumper Cable

You never know when something might go wrong with your car battery. Assuming you have a convoy along, keeping a jumper cable handy will at least allow you a quick restart.

#7: Portable Music Player (i.e. iPod)

Filipinos are music-lovers and always has some form of a music player on them. The newer players feature Bluetooth streaming capability and are able to connect seamlessly to the car’s radio system.

#6: Alcohol / Tissues

Motorists spend nearly half their day in their cars. A must-have is a personal cleaning kit, which normally includes alcohol, hand sanitizer, wipes, tissues — basically anything for freshening up while on the trip.

#5: Radio

Need we say more? A fully-equipped entertainment system is often a must for every vehicle. Today, more than being able to play music, the preference leans towards models that are equipped with GPS (or, navigation), Bluetooth, and hands-free speakerphone capability.

#4: Car Mount for Mobile Phones and Tablets

With the Anti-Distracted Driving Act in place, motorists have become more careful and attentive to using hands-free ways to manage their mobile devices while driving. Car mounts are a secure and safe way to keeping smartphones at a good viewing angle, while making sure that the driver’s attention remains where it should — on the road ahead.

#3: Dashcams / DVRs

Safety should be the top priority when getting on the road and a high-quality dashcam is one of the best investments to make. More than an on-going recorder, it acts as an insurance for unfortunate occurrences, such as accidents and emergencies.

#2: Car Charger

Mobile devices run out of battery power fast, especially when apps are being used. A car charger will tide you over during long drives, whether it’s navigation or entertainment. Just don’t forget your charging cable.

#1: Mobile Phone

For drivers, it’s the modern navigation tool for traffic apps like Waze, the MMDA app, and Google or Apple Maps. With today’s daily road situation, motorists need all the help they can get from the technology available. For passengers, the smartphone is the ultimate mobile entertainment system — games, social media, YouTube, email, and shopping apps keep tempers at bay and help to alleviate the frustration of sitting in a car for too long.