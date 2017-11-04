Top 2 networks both claim viewership lead

THE country’s biggest broadcast networks ABS-CBN and GMA both claimed top ratings in October based on their respective television audience measurement providers.

In a statement on Friday, ABS-CBN said it posted an average audience share of 46 percent in October, 13 percent higher than GMA’s 33 percent, based on data from Kantar Media.

Meanwhile, citing data from Nielsen Philippines TV Audience Measurement (NUTAM), GMA said it outstripped ABS-CBN with a total day people audience share of 41.7 percent versus ABS-CBN’s 38.1 percent.

ABS-CBN said it led the primetime block (6 p.m. to 12 a.m.) with an audience share of 50 percent, 19 points higher than GMA’s 31 percent.

It said it continued to expand its lead with its morning (6 a.m. to 12 noon) and afternoon blocks (12 noon to 3 p.m.) that scored average audience shares of 39 percent and 47 percent, respectively, against GMA’s 32 percent and 33 percent.

ABS-CBN said it won the ratings game in “all territories” such as Mega Manila where it scored an average audience share of 36 percent versus GMA’s 34 percent; in Metro Manila with 41 percent versus GMA’s 27 percent; in Total Luzon with 43 percent versus GMA’s 34 percent; in Total Visayas with 53 percent versus GMA’s 28 percent; and in Total Mindanao with 50 percent versus GMA’s 33 percent.

Meanwhile, GMA said it recorded higher ratings across all day parts in NUTAM. In the morning block, GMA said it registered an audience share of 38.5 percent compared to the 35.9 percent of ABS-CBN; afternoon line-up boosted the time block with a 45.4 percent viewership against ABS-CBN’s 37.5 percent; and the evening block was also captured with a 40.2 percent viewership versus the other network’s 39.4 percent.

GMA said it posted a total day people audience share of 47.2 percent, 14.6 points higher than ABS-CBN’s 32.6 percent in Urban Luzon, while in Mega Manila (based on October 1 to 21 data), it said it gathered 48.8 percent total day people audience share versus ABS-CBN’s 29.3 percent.