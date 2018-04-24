Top agenda: Vaccines, EJK and rice for the poor

FROM today, most of this writer’s columns will cover the most pressing issues, especially those not headlined but of urgent, even life-and-death importance, especially for ordinary Filipinos.

But first, politics. Last week we note one of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s continuing pronouncements in her own defense against efforts to oust her. On the quo warranto petition seeking to void her CJ appointment due to her failure to submit most of the annual statements of assets and liabilities for her decades in government service, she declared, “there is nothing wrong with the inability to submit complete SALNs to the JBC,” or the Judicial and Bar Council shortlisting candidates for justice positions.

On this issue, we cannot help quoting Sereno herself, then an associate justice, in her dissenting opinion on the Supreme Court decision granting PSBank’s petition to bar the Senate from demanding impeached CJ Renato Corona’s bank account information during his Senate trial in 2012.

Far from dismissing SALNs as no indication of integrity, Sereno asserted: “… as early as 1960, RA 3019, otherwise known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, was promulgated, requiring from every public officer a detailed and sworn statement of their assets and liabilities. Under this law, failure to comply is prima facie evidence of unexplained wealth …”

So, Madame Chief Justice, which is your true view? Is the failure to submit SALNs “prima facie evidence of unexplained wealth,” or is there “nothing wrong with the inability to submit complete SALNs”?

To save lives, vaccinate

Now, some life-and-death issues. First, Dengvaxia. Not the headline news that Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd decried as “malicious and oppressive” the criminal charges filed against him by Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta over the deaths of schoolchildren injected with Dengvaxia.

Rather, we note last week’s World Health Organization advisory stressing the imperative to vaccinate people at risk of virulent diseases, amid the refusal of many Filipino parents to let children get all immunization, due to fear of Dengvaxia. WHO also said that the Sanofi-Pasteur’s anti-dengue vaccine can be given to those who have contracted dengue before, which must be confirmed by blood test.

With the WHO bulletin affirming that present vaccines are safe, and Dengvaxia, too, can be administered to those who have had dengue, the top priority for the Department of Health is to broadcast this information and persuade parents to let children be vaccinated pronto, especially against the recent measles outbreak. DoH should partner with the Philippine Medical Association in this campaign, with all doctors telling families to get children and other at-risk members immunized.

This life-saving action must be the top DoH priority, alongside the monitoring and prompt treatment of Dengvaxia-vaccinated children.

To prevent killings, investigate

Another life-and-death concern has to be the drug war deaths. They’re back in the news after the European Union Parliament told President Rodrigo Duterte to stop extrajudicial killings, remove UN rights rapporteurs from the communist terrorists list, and free Sen. Leila de Lima, whose drug conspiracy charges were reaffirmed by the Supreme Court.

Also citing alleged EJKs was the 2018 US State Department report on human rights, which cited drug-war killings allegedly committed with impunity as continuing concerns.

New Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde challenged the European Parliament to prove its claim of 12,000 drug killings, a grossly inflated figure asserted by government critics. The PNP also dismissed the US report on drug-war deaths as hearsay.

Director-General Albayalde also said the PNP’s anti-drug campaign, relaunched in January, would continue with reforms. Body cams will soon be distributed for use in operations, to verify police reports that killed suspects threatened police with guns. Indeed, that was the claim of police who killed 14 narcotics suspects the day after Albayalde took office.

More than Western pressure on EJKs, however, it is PNP reforms like body cams and immediate review of suspect deaths in police operations that would truly help avoid wrongful killings. Albayalde and his new top brass should get those body cams on narcotics operatives, and promptly investigate every new suspect death.

Then suspect killings would diminish, along with claims of police impunity. Fatalities already plunged since September, after President Duterte threatened to shoot police who killed unarmed suspects, like Caloocan teenager Kian de los Santos. Albayalde should now get cameras and investigators on suspect deaths. That would do far more than any diplomatic or opposition diatribe to stop the killings.

Stop the stunting of indigent minds

The last priority agendum is about the National Food Authority, newly returned to supervision by the Department of Agriculture, from Malacañang’s purview. Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol plans to turn the NFA into the trading arm of Filipino farmers, cutting out middlemen and possibly raising incomes for farmers while reducing costs to consumers.

If farm incomes do rise and rice prices for the poor fall, then Sec. Piñol’s plan would address the “demographic time bomb” which former Economic Planning Secretary Cielito Habito has rightly been repeatedly warning about the past one-and-a-half years.

To quote his truly alarming warning: “Nearly 4 million Filipino children aged 0-5 years, or one in every three, are already impaired for life due to biological stunting traced to hunger and lack of proper nutrition. In a 2013 report by [Unicef], the Philippines actually ranked ninth among 80 countries with the largest number of stunted children” (see < http://opinion.inquirer.net/106889/demographic-time-bomb#ixzz5DSplPykM >).

It’s gotten worse. Stunted children below 5, reported Habito, “stood at 39 percent in 1993, eased to 34 percent in 2003, bottomed at 30 percent in 2013, but is now back up to nearly 34 percent. Children from the poorest one-fifth of Filipino families are the most hit, with one out of every two afflicted by stunting.”

Habito cites high domestic rice prices as a key factor. And with P17/kilo NFA rice gone in many places, the stunting will get even worse.

So, whatever Sec. Piñol has in mind for NFA, what’s most imperative is cheap rice for the poor. Without that, not only would the recent slump in government ratings continue. So would the stunting of tens of millions of Filipino bodies and minds.