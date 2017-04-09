Top Asian dancers to perform in Manila

The Japan Foundation Asia Center and PARCO Co., Ltd. in collaboration with the De La Salle University Culture and Arts Office present the Dance Dance Asia— Crossing the Movements in Manila, featuring a collaborative performance on street dance, hip-hop, jazz, and contemporary dance created by emerging directors and dancers from across Asia.

The show will be held at Teresa Yuchengco Auditorium, De La Salle University, Manila on April 28, 8 p.m. and April 29, 3 p.m.

Dance Dance Asia aspires to create new cultural currents by co-producing and staging street dance performances that encourage collaboration and interaction between dancers and artists in Asia. Over the past few years, street dance performances have attracted attention as a new style of artistic expression not only from dancers but from theater, film, and performing artists. Dance Dance Asia has played a leading role in this new movement in the region.

Now in its fourth year, Dance Dance Asia sets out on a tour to present three performances, which premiered in Tokyo in December 2016, by a trio of choreographer-directors—Mikey (Tokyo Gegegay, Japan), Vince Mendoza “Crazybeans” (Philippine All Stars, Philippines), and Lion T (Vietnam)—bringing together dancers from a wide range of cultural backgrounds in a unique fusion of vibrant artistry, expert technique, and exciting music. To kick off International Dance Day, this event is a superb opportunity for audiences in Manila to experience the cutting edge of Asian street dance that is wowing the world today.

Dance Dance Asia is presented by The Japan Foundation Asia Center and PARCO Co., Ltd. in collaboration with DLSU Culture and Arts Office. We would also like to thank our media partners MYX Philippines and HERO TV.

Admission is free, however, registration is highly encouraged. Walk-ins welcome at a first-come, first-served basis. For reservations, go to ddamanila.eventbrite.com.