Top backers boost Highlands Ladies Cup

The W Group of Companies, the Auto Nation Group, Inc. and Pacific on Line have reaffirmed their support to the Highlands Ladies Cup with another full-packed roster expected to compete in its grand 12th staging on Saturday at Tagaytay Midlands Golf and Country Club.

The three firms will be coming in again as the event’s Diamond sponsors with Powerball Gaming and Entertainment Corp., Security Bank and Leisure and Resorts World Corp. making up the roster of Platinum backers of the annual tournament that has grown in prestige and stature through its annual staging.

As in the past editions, the organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter is confident of drawing the maximum number of players coming from the private and government sectors, including those from the big business.

Listup is ongoing with fee pegged at P3,500 for members and P4,000 for non-members, inclusive of green fee, cart and lunch. For details, call 0917-8744702 or 263-8065 or fax 521-8848 and email marketing@regenttravelmanila.com.

The New Golden City Builders and Regent Travel head the early list of Silver sponsors while Asia Brewery, Parola Maritime Agency Corp., H&E Manufacturing. Corp., Concrete Masters, SL Agritech Corp., Peerless Products Manufacturing Corp., Universal Robina and Kawsek & Co. are the early Bronze sponsors.

Srixon is also offering a brand new set of men’s clubs for a hole-in-one feat while Unilab, Universal Robina Corp. head the donors roster.

Top prizes will be up for grabs in various categories of the tournament, also held to foster camaraderie and friendship among the participants, including executives and corporate bigwigs as well as celebrities and guests.

The event also serves as a fund-raiser for THLC’s favorite charity, the Sisters of Mary and the Boys and Girls Town in Silang, Cavite with the mission of education for employment.

Meanwhile, Carina Ricamonte is expected to seek a repeat of her low gross victory last year while So Young Lee is the defending low net champion in the tournament to be played under the System 36 scoring format.

Shiela Ward, who edged Marie Guerrero to snare the ladies division plum, is also tipped to defend her crown along with the other division winners, including Bruce Lee (Class A), Dominic Samson (Class B) and Elmer Lapena (Class C).